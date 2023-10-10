D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

D'Andre Swift and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Jets and their 29th-ranked rushing defense (146.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more info on Swift, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Jets.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Swift vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.30

11.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.39

62.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.62

18.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Swift is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (39th overall), with 62.9 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Swift has generated 38.5 fantasy points (12.8 per game) as he's run for 256 yards and scored one touchdown on 47 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 69 yards on 11 grabs (12 targets).

The high point of Swift's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, as he posted 24.1 fantasy points by scampering for 175 yards and one TD on 28 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed three passes on three targets for six yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, running one time for three yards, with one reception for zero yards as a receiver (0.3 fantasy points).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jets this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Jets have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.