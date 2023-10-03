D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Running back D'Andre Swift is looking at a matchup against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the league (111 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Swift vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.09

12.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.56

61.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.72

17.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 52.1 fantasy points in 2023 (13.0 per game), Swift is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position and 42nd among all players.

During his last three games, Swift has 51.8 total fantasy points (17.3 per game), toting the ball 58 times for 361 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 37 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

The peak of Swift's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he collected 24.1 fantasy points with 175 rushing yards and one TD on 28 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in three balls (on three targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he tallied just 0.3 fantasy points (1 carry, 3 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Rams Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Rams have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.