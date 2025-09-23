D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league (114 yards conceded per game).

With Swift's next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.64

67.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.37

14.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 25.2 fantasy points in 2025 (8.4 per game), Swift is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 96th overall.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Swift put up 7.8 fantasy points, carrying the ball 13 times for 33 yards (2.5 yards per carry) with three receptions for 45 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Raiders have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Raiders have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.