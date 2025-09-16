D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift will be up against the 23rd-ranked rushing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (121 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Swift for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

D'Andre Swift Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.52

66.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.51

19.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift has compiled 17.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.7 per game), which ranks him 24th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 98 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this year, Swift has put up 17.4 fantasy points, running for 116 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries. He has also contributed 18 yards on six catches (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Swift carried 12 times for 63 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for six yards as a receiver, good for 10.9 fantasy points.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Dallas has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.