D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Running back D'Andre Swift faces a matchup against the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL (100.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Swift for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Swift vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.46

65.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.56

14.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Swift is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (52nd overall), with 160.0 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Swift has generated 22.3 fantasy points (7.4 per game) as he's run for 152 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 40 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 71 yards on eight grabs (nine targets).

Swift has 33.7 total fantasy points (6.7 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 65 times for 229 yards with zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 108 yards on 11 catches (14 targets).

The highlight of Swift's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he racked up 22.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 93 rushing yards on 16 carries (5.8 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 4.0 fantasy points. He ran for 38 yards on 14 carries on the day with one catch for two yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.