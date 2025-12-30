D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions and their 16th-ranked run defense (117.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

D'Andre Swift Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.23

56.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.60

22.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Swift is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (39th overall), tallying 189.8 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

During his last three games, Swift has 48.5 total fantasy points (16.2 per game), carrying the ball 40 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 35 yards on five catches (six targets).

Swift has posted 76.5 fantasy points (15.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 398 yards with five touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also contributed 67 yards on nine catches (12 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Swift's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he came through with two catches and 67 receiving yards with one touchdown (23.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift disappointed his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, when he managed only 0.9 fantasy points (8 carries, 15 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Detroit this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this season.

A total of six players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 23 players this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Lions have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Detroit has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Lions this season.

