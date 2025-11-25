D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 18th-ranked rushing defense (115.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Eagles? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

D'Andre Swift Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.64

56.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.55

11.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (54th overall), putting up 113.3 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his last three games, Swift has put up 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game), rushing for 185 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 42 carries. He has also contributed 32 yards on six catches (10 targets) as a receiver.

Swift has posted 52.6 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during his last five games, running for 354 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 72 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 72 yards on nine grabs (13 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Swift's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, when he racked up 23.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 108 rushing yards on 14 carries (7.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running eight times for 15 yards, with one reception for 14 yards as a receiver (0.9 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Philadelphia this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

