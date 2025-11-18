D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL (106.4 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Swift for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.28

61.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.86

18.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (49th overall), putting up 112.4 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Swift has amassed 31.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game) as he's run for 215 yards and scored one touchdown on 45 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 44 yards on seven grabs (11 targets).

Swift has delivered 75.2 total fantasy points (15.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 78 times for 447 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 125 yards on 10 receptions (15 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Swift's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he came through with two catches and 67 receiving yards with one touchdown (23.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (6.5 points) in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, running for 53 yards on 17 carries with three catches for 12 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have given up a TD catch by 14 players this year.

Only two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.