D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans
D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Tennessee Titans -- whose run defense was ranked 13th in the NFL last year (107.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.
Swift vs. Titans Game Info
- Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans
- Game Day: September 8, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 7.89
- Projected Rushing Yards: 39.39
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35
- Projected Receiving Yards: 13.34
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11
Swift 2023 Fantasy Performance
- In 2023, Swift was 23rd at his position (and 60th overall) in fantasy points, with 160.3 (10.0 per game).
- In his best game last season -- Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Swift accumulated 24.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 28 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD.
- In Week 11 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift had another strong showing with 16.7 fantasy points, thanks to 12 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 31 yards.
- In Week 1 versus the New England Patriots, Swift posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.
- Swift picked up 2.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 13 yards -- in Week 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers, his second-worst performance of the season.
Titans Defensive Performance
- Against Tennessee last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- 13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Titans last year.
- Through the air last season, Tennessee gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.
- In the passing game, the Titans didn't allow a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a tilt last year.
- Versus Tennessee last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.
- Against Tennessee last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- In the run game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.
- In terms of run defense, Tennessee gave up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players last season.
- Three players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Titans last year.
