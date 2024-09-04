D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Tennessee Titans -- whose run defense was ranked 13th in the NFL last year (107.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Swift vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.89

7.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.39

39.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.34

13.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Swift 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Swift was 23rd at his position (and 60th overall) in fantasy points, with 160.3 (10.0 per game).

In his best game last season -- Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Swift accumulated 24.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 28 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 11 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift had another strong showing with 16.7 fantasy points, thanks to 12 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 31 yards.

In Week 1 versus the New England Patriots, Swift posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.

Swift picked up 2.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 13 yards -- in Week 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers, his second-worst performance of the season.

Titans Defensive Performance

Against Tennessee last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Titans last year.

Through the air last season, Tennessee gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Titans didn't allow a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a tilt last year.

Versus Tennessee last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Tennessee last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

In terms of run defense, Tennessee gave up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players last season.

Three players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Titans last year.

