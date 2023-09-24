Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (81-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-98)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-240) | COL: (+198)

CHC: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

CHC: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 3-1, 2.67 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 3-2, 5.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-1) to the mound, while Blach (3-2) will take the ball for the Rockies. Wicks and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Wicks' team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. The Rockies have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Blach's starts. The Rockies are 3-7 in Blach's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (70.2%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-240) and Colorado as the underdog (+198) on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -102 to cover.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cubs-Rockies on September 24, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (57.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -240 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 69-79-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 50 of the 136 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Colorado has gone 1-34 (2.9%).

In the 151 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-82-1).

The Rockies have put together a 74-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads Chicago with 146 hits, batting .307 this season with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is ninth in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has hit nine homers this season while driving in 68 runs. He's batting .288 this season and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Ian Happ has 137 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 138 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .480.

Suzuki enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up 132 hits with a .330 on-base percentage, leading the Rockies in both statistics. He's batting .245 and slugging .441.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 103rd, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .421 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Elias Diaz is batting .271 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Nolan Jones is hitting .282 with 21 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

Cubs vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/17/2022: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2022: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2022: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

