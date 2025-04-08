Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Tuesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Rangers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (8-5) vs. Texas Rangers (8-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and RSN

Cubs vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | TEX: (+134)

CHC: (-158) | TEX: (+134) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

CHC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 6.97 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (1-1) versus the Rangers and Patrick Corbin. Taillon has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Taillon's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Corbin and his team had a 15-17-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Corbin and his team had a 9-21 record in the 30 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64.6%)

Cubs vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -158 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +130 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -156.

Cubs vs Rangers Over/Under

Cubs versus Rangers, on April 8, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cubs vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in five of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in nine of their 13 opportunities.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 8-5-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

Texas has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-8-0).

The Rangers have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 17 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .712. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .327 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Tucker has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, six walks and five RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .250 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 88th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .425 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Hoerner heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Carson Kelly is batting .389 with a .538 OBP and 10 RBI for Chicago this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has racked up eight hits with a .318 on-base percentage and a .459 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .216.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 122nd, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is batting .176 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .282.

He is currently 152nd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Smith is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Jonah Heim is hitting .286 with two home runs.

Cubs vs Rangers Head to Head

4/7/2025: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/31/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2023: 8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2023: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

