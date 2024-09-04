Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (71-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-73)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-210) | PIT: (+176)

CHC: (-210) | PIT: (+176) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-106) | PIT: +1.5 (-113)

CHC: -1.5 (-106) | PIT: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 11-3, 3.14 ERA vs Domingo Germán (Pirates) - 0-0, 6.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (11-3) to the mound, while Domingo German will get the nod for the Pirates. Imanaga's team is 13-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team is 14-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. German has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates covered. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one German start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (65%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +176, and Chicago is -210 playing at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Pirates are -113 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -106.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Pirates on Sept. 4 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53%) in those contests.

Chicago has not lost in five games when named as a moneyline favorite of -210 or better.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 136 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 64-72-0 against the spread.

The Pirates are 33-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.2% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-68-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 74-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .245 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .465.

He is 88th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Happ has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple and five RBI.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.349) thanks to 35 extra-base hits. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes is batting .228 with a .402 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Cody Bellinger has been key for Chicago with 115 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Bellinger has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a .348 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Oneil Cruz paces his team with 127 hits. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.