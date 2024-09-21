Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Saturday.
Cubs vs Nationals Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (79-75) vs. Washington Nationals (68-86)
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MASN2
Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | WSH: (+116)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 4-11, 6.25 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 9-12, 4.17 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-11) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (9-12) will get the nod for the Nationals. Hendricks and his team are 8-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hendricks' team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Nationals have gone 16-12-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 8-10 in those games.
Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (59.2%)
Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -136 favorite at home.
Cubs vs Nationals Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are +160 to cover, and the Nationals are -194.
Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on Sept. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (53.3%) in those games.
- This year Chicago has won 25 of 39 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs are 71-80-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 121 total times this season. They've gone 52-69 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Washington has a record of 36-59 (37.9%).
- The Nationals have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-74-6).
- The Nationals have an 83-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is hitting .249 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .455.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 76th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.359) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- He is 36th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging in MLB.
- Hoerner takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.
- Cody Bellinger has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.328/.432.
- Isaac Paredes has been key for Chicago with 122 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .395.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has accumulated a slugging percentage of .433, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 88th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 61st in slugging.
- Luis Garcia's 131 hits and .319 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .440.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.
- Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .228.
- Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks while hitting .254.
Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head
- 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/3/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
