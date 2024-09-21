Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Saturday.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (79-75) vs. Washington Nationals (68-86)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MASN2

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

CHC: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194)

CHC: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 4-11, 6.25 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 9-12, 4.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-11) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (9-12) will get the nod for the Nationals. Hendricks and his team are 8-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hendricks' team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Nationals have gone 16-12-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 8-10 in those games.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.2%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -136 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are +160 to cover, and the Nationals are -194.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on Sept. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (53.3%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 25 of 39 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 71-80-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 121 total times this season. They've gone 52-69 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Washington has a record of 36-59 (37.9%).

The Nationals have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-74-6).

The Nationals have an 83-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .249 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .455.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 76th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.359) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 36th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging in MLB.

Hoerner takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.328/.432.

Isaac Paredes has been key for Chicago with 122 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a slugging percentage of .433, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 88th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Luis Garcia's 131 hits and .319 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .440.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .228.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks while hitting .254.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

