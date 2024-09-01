Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (70-66) vs. Washington Nationals (61-75)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

CHC: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 1-2, 4.18 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-8, 4.26 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (1-2, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA). Wicks' team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wicks' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 14-10-0 ATS record in Parker's 24 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 10-9 in those games.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.7%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Nationals reveal Chicago as the favorite (-126) and Washington as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +125 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -150.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The Cubs-Nationals game on September 1 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 25-14 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 63-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 48 of the 108 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

Washington has a record of 39-54 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (41.9%).

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-66-5).

The Nationals have gone 75-57-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .241 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .678, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .350 this season. He's batting .258.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 57th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Paredes has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger has been key for Chicago with 112 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .243 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia's 124 hits, .327 OBP and .453 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .290.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young has 22 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .259.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .218 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2023: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/17/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

