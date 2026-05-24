Cubs vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Astros Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-23) vs. Houston Astros (22-31)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SCHN

Cubs vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-174) | HOU: (+146)

CHC: (-174) | HOU: (+146) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | HOU: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | HOU: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-4, 3.37 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 2-4, 3.57 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (4-4) against the Astros and Peter Lambert (2-4). When Imanaga starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros are 2-4-0 ATS in Lambert's six starts that had a set spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in five of Lambert's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.4%)

Cubs vs Astros Moneyline

Chicago is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +146 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Astros Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Cubs are +126 to cover, and the Astros are -152.

Cubs vs Astros Over/Under

Cubs versus Astros on May 24 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Astros Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 20, or 58.8%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 4-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 51 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 21-30-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 16 of the 36 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Houston has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-23-2).

The Astros have a 22-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season. He has a .256 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 109th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .189 and slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among all qualified, he is 162nd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch has 41 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Ian Happ has 10 home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .415, a slugging percentage of .595, and has 57 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .300).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is fourth in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .246 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Cam Smith is hitting .208 with six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs vs Astros Head to Head

5/23/2026: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/22/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/28/2025: 12-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/27/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/25/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/23/2024: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/16/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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