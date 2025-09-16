Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton will take on the 16th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (199.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Sutton's next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.60

62.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 12.7 fantasy points in 2025 (6.4 per game), Sutton is the 47th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 144th overall.

Through two games this season, Sutton has compiled 12.7 total fantasy points, grabbing seven balls (on 13 targets) for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Sutton hauled in one ball on four targets for six yards, good for 0.6 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of One player has hauled in a TD pass versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.