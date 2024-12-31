Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Wideout Courtland Sutton faces a matchup versus the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (212.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Sutton worth considering for his upcoming game against the Chiefs?

Sutton vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.63

59.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 143.5 fantasy points in 2024 (9.6 per game), Sutton is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 77th overall.

During his last three games Sutton has been targeted 24 times, with 13 receptions for 137 yards and two TDs. He has posted 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that stretch.

Sutton has produced 57.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 27 passes on 43 targets for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

The highlight of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, when he piled up 21.7 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, grabbing one pass on four targets for 26 yards (2.6 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Kansas City this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this year.

