Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their sixth-ranked pass defense (183.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Sutton a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Courtland Sutton Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.70

52.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Sutton is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (64th overall), putting up 145.2 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has produced 35.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game), as he's hauled in 17 passes on 32 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Sutton has tallied 363 receiving yards and three scores on 28 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 54.3 points (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Sutton's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton let down his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two TDs in a game versus the Chargers this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed a TD catch by 15 players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Chargers have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

