Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has a matchup versus the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (187.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Sutton for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.58

66.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Sutton is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (73rd overall), with 85.0 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has accumulated 18.1 total fantasy points (6.0 per game), grabbing eight balls (on 16 targets) for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Sutton has hauled in 15 balls (on 29 targets) for 225 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 30.5 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Sutton's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he went off for six catches and 118 receiving yards with one touchdown (17.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton's game versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.6 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for six yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.