Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 21st-ranked passing defense (224.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Sutton's next game against the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Courtland Sutton Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.57

59.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Sutton is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (65th overall), tallying 82.6 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has ammassed 184 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.4 (8.8 per game) during that stretch.

Sutton has amassed 300 receiving yards and one score on 20 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 38.0 points (7.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Sutton's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, as he posted 17.8 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught six passes on eight targets for 118 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Raiders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

