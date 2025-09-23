Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (264.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth a look for his next game versus the Cardinals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Cooper Kupp Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.50

53.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Kupp is currently the 65th-ranked player in fantasy (193rd overall), with 13.6 total fantasy points (4.5 per game).

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Kupp hauled in two balls on three targets for 31 yards, good for 3.1 fantasy points.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Arizona has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Cardinals this season.

