Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense of the New Orleans Saints (198.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Kupp's next game versus the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Cooper Kupp Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.61

43.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Kupp is currently the 55th-ranked player in fantasy (164th overall), with 10.5 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

In two games this season, Kupp has been targeted 12 times, with nine receptions for 105 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 10.5 fantasy points.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kupp put up 9.0 fantasy points, recording seven receptions on nine targets for 90 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed a TD catch by five players this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

