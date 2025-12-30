Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their 25th-ranked passing defense (235.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

With Kupp's next game versus the 49ers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Cooper Kupp Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.38

43.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Kupp has compiled 66.4 fantasy points in 2025 (4.4 per game), which ranks him 59th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 205 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Kupp has put up 9.1 fantasy points (3.0 per game), as he's turned 14 targets into nine catches for 91 yards and zero TDs.

Kupp has totaled 150 receiving yards and one score on 14 catches (21 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 21.0 points (4.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he put up 10.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 2 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Kupp's game against the Carolina Panthers last week was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.6 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for six yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed three or more passing TDs to just three opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 27 players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

