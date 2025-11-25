Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wideout Cooper Kupp is looking at a matchup versus the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL (186.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more information on Kupp, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.

Cooper Kupp Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.86

42.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Kupp is currently the 63rd-ranked fantasy player (208th overall), posting 45.4 total fantasy points (4.5 per game).

During his last three games Kupp has been targeted 13 times, with seven receptions for 121 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 12.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that stretch.

Kupp has tallied 193 receiving yards and one score on 10 catches (17 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 23.3 points (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 10.0 fantasy points. He also had two receptions (on three targets) for 40 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Kupp had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, when he tallied just 1.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown catch by 13 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

