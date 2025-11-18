Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp will take on the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Tennessee Titans (217.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Kupp's next game versus the Titans, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Cooper Kupp Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.42

34.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

With 43.0 fantasy points in 2025 (4.8 per game), Kupp is the 62nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 206th overall.

During his last three games Kupp has been targeted 10 times, with six receptions for 129 yards and zero TDs, leading to 10.9 fantasy points (3.6 per game) during that period.

Kupp has compiled 26.8 total fantasy points (5.4 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 14 balls (on 22 targets) for 228 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he tallied 10.0 fantasy points with two receptions (on three targets) for 40 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp's matchup versus the Houston Texans in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.2 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 32 yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed a TD reception by 15 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed only two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

