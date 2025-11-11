Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks wideout Cooper Kupp will match up with the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (216.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth a look for his next game against the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.17

57.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Kupp is the 57th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 192nd overall, as he has posted 40.7 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

In his last three games, Kupp has amassed 18.6 total fantasy points (6.2 per game), hauling in five balls (on six targets) for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Kupp has totaled 231 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 catches (20 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 27.1 (5.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kupp's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with two catches and 40 receiving yards with one touchdown (10.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.