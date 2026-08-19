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Cooper Kupp 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Cooper Kupp 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 77th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 69.3 points a year ago (58th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points61.919353
2026 Projected Fantasy Points108.99426

Cooper Kupp 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kupp put up a season-high 10.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 40 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 149ers1.532150
Week 2@Steelers9.097900
Week 3Saints3.132310
Week 4@Cardinals2.654260
Week 5Buccaneers5.996590
Week 6@Jaguars10.032401
Week 7Texans1.211320

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Cooper Kupp vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks threw the ball on 48.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kupp's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Cooper Kupp7047593212
Jaxon Smith-Njigba16311917931017
Rashid Shaheed925968726
AJ Barner6852519612

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