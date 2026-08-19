Cooper Kupp 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 77th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 69.3 points a year ago (58th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|61.9
|193
|53
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|108.9
|94
|26
Cooper Kupp 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kupp put up a season-high 10.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 40 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|1.5
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|9.0
|9
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|3.1
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|2.6
|5
|4
|26
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|5.9
|9
|6
|59
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|10.0
|3
|2
|40
|1
|Week 7
|Texans
|1.2
|1
|1
|32
|0
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Cooper Kupp vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks threw the ball on 48.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kupp's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Cooper Kupp
|70
|47
|593
|2
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|163
|119
|1793
|10
|17
|Rashid Shaheed
|92
|59
|687
|2
|6
|AJ Barner
|68
|52
|519
|6
|12
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