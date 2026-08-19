Cooper Kupp 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 77th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 69.3 points a year ago (58th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 61.9 193 53 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 108.9 94 26

Cooper Kupp 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kupp put up a season-high 10.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 40 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9.0 9 7 90 0 Week 3 Saints 3.1 3 2 31 0 Week 4 @Cardinals 2.6 5 4 26 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 5.9 9 6 59 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 10.0 3 2 40 1 Week 7 Texans 1.2 1 1 32 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Cooper Kupp vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks threw the ball on 48.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kupp's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cooper Kupp 70 47 593 2 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 163 119 1793 10 17 Rashid Shaheed 92 59 687 2 6 AJ Barner 68 52 519 6 12

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