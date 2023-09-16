Colorado vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams.

Colorado vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Colorado vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Colorado has won twice against the spread this season.

One of Colorado's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Colorado State has no wins against the spread this year.

Colorado State and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

Colorado vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buffaloes win (82.8%)

Colorado vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is listed as an underdog by 23.5 points (-110 odds), and Colorado, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Colorado vs Colorado State Over/Under

A total of 63.5 points has been set for the Colorado-Colorado State matchup on September 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Colorado vs Colorado State Moneyline

Colorado State is a +920 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -1800 favorite.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Buffaloes last season was 39.1 points, 4.9 fewer points than their implied total of 44 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Colorado did not record more than 44 points in a game, its implied point total for this matchup.

The Rams' average implied point total last season (31.4 points) is 11.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (20 points).

