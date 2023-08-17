FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Colorado State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Colorado State Rams have a record of 2-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Colorado State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Washington StateSeptember 2L 50-24Cougars (-8.5)53.5
3@ ColoradoSeptember 16L 43-35Buffaloes (-23.5)63.5
4@ Middle TennesseeSeptember 23W 31-23Blue Raiders (-3.5)50.5
5Utah TechSeptember 30W 41-20--
6@ Utah StateOctober 7L 44-24Rams (-2.5)62.5
7Boise StateOctober 14-Broncos (-8.5)60.5
8@ UNLVOctober 21---
Colorado State Last Game

The Rams matched up with the Utah State Aggies in their most recent game, losing 44-24. Against the Aggies, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams with 225 yards on 26-of-57 passing (45.6%) for no TDs and three interceptions. In the running game, Kobe Johnson totaled 56 rushing yards on 17 carries (3.3 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for 17 yards. Louis Brown accumulated six catches for 54 yards (9.0 per catch) against the Aggies.

Colorado State Betting Insights

  • Colorado State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
