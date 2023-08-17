2023 Colorado State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Colorado State Rams have a record of 2-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Colorado State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Washington State September 2 L 50-24 Cougars (-8.5) 53.5 3 @ Colorado September 16 L 43-35 Buffaloes (-23.5) 63.5 4 @ Middle Tennessee September 23 W 31-23 Blue Raiders (-3.5) 50.5 5 Utah Tech September 30 W 41-20 - - 6 @ Utah State October 7 L 44-24 Rams (-2.5) 62.5 7 Boise State October 14 - Broncos (-8.5) 60.5 8 @ UNLV October 21 - - - View Full Table

Colorado State Last Game

The Rams matched up with the Utah State Aggies in their most recent game, losing 44-24. Against the Aggies, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams with 225 yards on 26-of-57 passing (45.6%) for no TDs and three interceptions. In the running game, Kobe Johnson totaled 56 rushing yards on 17 carries (3.3 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for 17 yards. Louis Brown accumulated six catches for 54 yards (9.0 per catch) against the Aggies.

Colorado State Betting Insights

Colorado State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

