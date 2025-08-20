NCAAF
2025 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule
On Aug. 29, the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season opens with a game versus Georgia Tech. The rest of the Buffaloes' college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.
Colorado 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Georgia Tech
|Aug. 29
|-
|Yellow Jackets (-3.5)
|54.5
|2
|Delaware
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Houston
|Sept. 12
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Wyoming
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|BYU
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ TCU
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Iowa State
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
Colorado 2025 Schedule Insights
- Colorado will face the 22nd-toughest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (84).
- Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (64), the Buffaloes have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.
- Colorado will have the 16th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year (65).
- The Buffaloes have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Colorado will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.
Colorado Betting Insights (2024)
- Colorado put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of seven of the Buffaloes' games last season went over the point total.
- Colorado won 77.8% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-2).
