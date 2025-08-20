2025 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 29, the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season opens with a game versus Georgia Tech. The rest of the Buffaloes' college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

Colorado 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Georgia Tech Aug. 29 - Yellow Jackets (-3.5) 54.5 2 Delaware Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Houston Sept. 12 - - - 4 Wyoming Sept. 20 - - - 5 BYU Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ TCU Oct. 4 - - - 7 Iowa State Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Colorado 2025 Schedule Insights

Colorado will face the 22nd-toughest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (84).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (64), the Buffaloes have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.

Colorado will have the 16th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year (65).

The Buffaloes have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Colorado will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Colorado Betting Insights (2024)

Colorado put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven of the Buffaloes' games last season went over the point total.

Colorado won 77.8% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-2).

