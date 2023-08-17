2023 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:37 AM
The Georgia Bulldogs (-140) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (+200) are among the top contenders to clinch the SEC this season. You can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds in the article below.
2023 SEC Championship Odds
Georgia (-140)
- Record: 6-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 40.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 13.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 503.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 269.8
Alabama (+200)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 31.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 15.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 360.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 299.5
LSU (+1000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 3-1
- Points Per Game: 44.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 32.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 548.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 445.7
Tennessee (+2000)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 36.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 466.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.2
Ole Miss (+3000)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 41.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 489.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.3
Texas A&M (+3500)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 35.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 420.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 268.8
Missouri (+6600)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 33.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 464.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.2
Florida (+9000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 27.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 16.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 409.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 286.2
Kentucky (+10000)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 33.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 361.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.0
Auburn (+15000)
- Record: 3-2
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 29.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 358.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.8
South Carolina (+50000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 27.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 399.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 442.8
Vanderbilt (+75000)
- Record: 2-5
- Conference Record: 0-3
- Points Per Game: 28.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 367.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 421.1
Mississippi State (+75000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 0-3
- Points Per Game: 30.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 375.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 395.2
Arkansas (+75000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 0-3
- Points Per Game: 31.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 332.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.7
Recent SEC Results
Date
Venue
|Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28
|October 7
|Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
|LSU 49 Missouri 39
|October 7
|Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
|Alabama 26 Texas A&M 20
|October 7
|Kyle Field
|Florida 38 Vanderbilt 14
|October 7
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|Georgia 51 Kentucky 13
|October 7
|Sanford Stadium
|Ole Miss 27 Arkansas 20
|October 7
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Upcoming SEC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Alabama (-19.5)
|Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Georgia (-31.5)
|Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|South Carolina (-2.5)
|Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|LSU (-11.5)
|Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Kentucky (-2.5)