2023 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs (-140) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (+200) are among the top contenders to clinch the SEC this season. You can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds in the article below.

2023 SEC Championship Odds

Georgia (-140)

Record: 6-0

6-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 40.7

40.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 13.0

13.0 Total Yards Per Game: 503.0

503.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 269.8

Alabama (+200)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 31.2

31.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.2

15.2 Total Yards Per Game: 360.0

360.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 299.5

LSU (+1000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 3-1

3-1 Points Per Game: 44.8

44.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.3

32.3 Total Yards Per Game: 548.5

548.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 445.7

Tennessee (+2000)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 36.2

36.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8

17.8 Total Yards Per Game: 466.2

466.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.2

Ole Miss (+3000)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 41.7

41.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8

23.8 Total Yards Per Game: 489.3

489.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.3

Texas A&M (+3500)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 35.5

35.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8

19.8 Total Yards Per Game: 420.5

420.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 268.8

Missouri (+6600)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 33.2

33.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.5

25.5 Total Yards Per Game: 464.0

464.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.2

Florida (+9000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 27.2

27.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.8

16.8 Total Yards Per Game: 409.7

409.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 286.2

Kentucky (+10000)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 33.0

33.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.2

21.2 Total Yards Per Game: 361.2

361.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.0

Auburn (+15000)

Record: 3-2

3-2 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 29.6

29.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.2

18.2 Total Yards Per Game: 358.2

358.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.8

South Carolina (+50000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 27.0

27.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.4

29.4 Total Yards Per Game: 399.2

399.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 442.8

Vanderbilt (+75000)

Record: 2-5

2-5 Conference Record: 0-3

0-3 Points Per Game: 28.9

28.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0

34.0 Total Yards Per Game: 367.0

367.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 421.1

Mississippi State (+75000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 0-3

0-3 Points Per Game: 30.2

30.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5

29.5 Total Yards Per Game: 375.5

375.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 395.2

Arkansas (+75000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 0-3

0-3 Points Per Game: 31.3

31.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3

25.3 Total Yards Per Game: 332.8

332.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.7

Recent SEC Results

Date Venue Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28 October 7 Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field LSU 49 Missouri 39 October 7 Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Alabama 26 Texas A&M 20 October 7 Kyle Field Florida 38 Vanderbilt 14 October 7 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Georgia 51 Kentucky 13 October 7 Sanford Stadium Ole Miss 27 Arkansas 20 October 7 Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Upcoming SEC Games