NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:37 AM

The Georgia Bulldogs (-140) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (+200) are among the top contenders to clinch the SEC this season. You can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds in the article below.

2023 SEC Championship Odds

Georgia (-140)

  • Record: 6-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 40.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 13.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 503.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 269.8

Alabama (+200)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 31.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 15.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 360.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 299.5

LSU (+1000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 3-1
  • Points Per Game: 44.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 32.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 548.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 445.7

Tennessee (+2000)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 36.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 466.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.2

Ole Miss (+3000)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 41.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 489.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.3

Texas A&M (+3500)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 35.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 420.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 268.8

Missouri (+6600)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 33.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 464.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.2

Florida (+9000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 27.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 16.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 409.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 286.2

Kentucky (+10000)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 33.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 361.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.0

Auburn (+15000)

  • Record: 3-2
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 29.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 358.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.8

South Carolina (+50000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 27.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 399.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 442.8

Vanderbilt (+75000)

  • Record: 2-5
  • Conference Record: 0-3
  • Points Per Game: 28.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 367.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 421.1

Mississippi State (+75000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 0-3
  • Points Per Game: 30.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 375.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 395.2

Arkansas (+75000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 0-3
  • Points Per Game: 31.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 332.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.7

Recent SEC Results

Date
Venue
Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28October 7Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
LSU 49 Missouri 39October 7Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Alabama 26 Texas A&M 20October 7Kyle Field
Florida 38 Vanderbilt 14October 7Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Georgia 51 Kentucky 13October 7Sanford Stadium
Ole Miss 27 Arkansas 20October 7Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Upcoming SEC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Alabama (-19.5)
Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Georgia (-31.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Tennessee (-3.5)
Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14South Carolina (-2.5)
Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14LSU (-11.5)
Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Kentucky (-2.5)