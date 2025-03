Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 5

There are nine games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 7 Alabama squaring off against No. 5 Florida (at 7 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Before today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Michigan vs. Maryland

Matchup: No. 13 Maryland Terrapins at No. 17 Michigan Wolverines

No. 13 Maryland Terrapins at No. 17 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (60.01% win probability)

Michigan (60.01% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: BTN

Boston College vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 11 Clemson Tigers at Boston College Eagles

No. 11 Clemson Tigers at Boston College Eagles Projected Winner: Clemson (88.13% win probability)

Clemson (88.13% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-14.5)

Clemson (-14.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: ESPNU

Alabama vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (57.83% win probability)

Alabama (57.83% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Alabama (-2.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas Tech vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (93.52% win probability)

Texas Tech (93.52% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-17.5)

Texas Tech (-17.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: ESPN+

Oklahoma vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Missouri (54.24% win probability)

Missouri (54.24% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-4.5)

Missouri (-4.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: SEC Network+

UConn vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles at UConn Huskies

No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles at UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (55.52% win probability)

UConn (55.52% win probability) Spread: UConn (-3.5)

UConn (-3.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (74.17% win probability)

Wisconsin (74.17% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-6.5)

Wisconsin (-6.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: BTN

Louisville vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears at No. 14 Louisville Cardinals

California Golden Bears at No. 14 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (93.27% win probability)

Louisville (93.27% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-14.5)

Louisville (-14.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: ACC Network

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (53.29% win probability)

Ole Miss (53.29% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-3.5)

Tennessee (-3.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

