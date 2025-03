Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 23

No. 7 Alabama and No. 20 Saint Mary's (CA) play at 6:10 p.m. ET, which is one of eight games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Florida vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies vs. No. 3 Florida Gators

UConn Huskies vs. No. 3 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (72.71% win probability)

Florida (72.71% win probability) Spread: Florida (-9.5)

Florida (-9.5) Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Date: March 23

March 23 TV Channel: CBS

Duke vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils

Baylor Bears vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (73.90% win probability)

Duke (73.90% win probability) Spread: Duke (-12.5)

Duke (-12.5) Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET Date: March 23

March 23 TV Channel: CBS

Kentucky vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Illinois (52.72% win probability)

Illinois (52.72% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-1.5)

Illinois (-1.5) Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET Date: March 23

March 23 TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Matchup: No. 20 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 20 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (52.70% win probability)

Alabama (52.70% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-5.5)

Alabama (-5.5) Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Date: March 23

March 23 TV Channel: TNT

Maryland vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

Colorado State Rams vs. No. 11 Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Maryland (66.27% win probability)

Maryland (66.27% win probability) Spread: Maryland (-7.5)

Maryland (-7.5) Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Date: March 23

March 23 TV Channel: TBS

Iowa State vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (68.71% win probability)

Iowa State (68.71% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-5.5)

Iowa State (-5.5) Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Date: March 23

March 23 TV Channel: truTV

Michigan State vs. New Mexico

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

New Mexico Lobos vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (61.49% win probability)

Michigan State (61.49% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-7.5)

Michigan State (-7.5) Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Date: March 24

March 24 TV Channel: TNT

Arizona vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 25 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 21 Arizona Wildcats

No. 25 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 21 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (58.80% win probability)

Arizona (58.80% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-3.5)

Arizona (-3.5) Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Date: March 24

March 24 TV Channel: TBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

