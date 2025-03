Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 20

A matchup between No. 2 Houston and SIU-Edwardsville at 2 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which includes 14 games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, continue reading.

Here are the betting odds to dissect prior to Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 10 Louisville Cardinals

Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 10 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (61.16% win probability)

Louisville (61.16% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-2.5)

Louisville (-2.5) Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: CBS

Purdue vs. High Point

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers

High Point Panthers vs. No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (62.51% win probability)

Purdue (62.51% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-8.5)

Purdue (-8.5) Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: truTV

Wisconsin vs. Montana

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers

Montana Grizzlies vs. No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (84.14% win probability)

Wisconsin (84.14% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-16.5)

Wisconsin (-16.5) Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: TNT

Houston vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (91.88% win probability)

Houston (91.88% win probability) Spread: Houston (-28.5)

Houston (-28.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: TBS

Auburn vs. Alabama State

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Alabama State Hornets vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (97.38% win probability)

Auburn (97.38% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-31.5)

Auburn (-31.5) Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: CBS

Clemson vs. McNeese

Matchup: McNeese Cowboys vs. No. 12 Clemson Tigers

McNeese Cowboys vs. No. 12 Clemson Tigers Projected Winner: Clemson (62.84% win probability)

Clemson (62.84% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-7.5)

Clemson (-7.5) Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: truTV

BYU vs. VCU

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. No. 17 BYU Cougars

VCU Rams vs. No. 17 BYU Cougars Projected Winner: VCU (60.60% win probability)

VCU (60.60% win probability) Spread: BYU (-2.5)

BYU (-2.5) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: TNT

Gonzaga vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (67.25% win probability)

Gonzaga (67.25% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-6.5)

Gonzaga (-6.5) Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: TBS

Tennessee vs. Wofford

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Wofford Terriers vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (86.30% win probability)

Tennessee (86.30% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-18.5)

Tennessee (-18.5) Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: TNT

Texas A&M vs. Yale

Matchup: Yale Bulldogs vs. No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies

Yale Bulldogs vs. No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (64.27% win probability)

Texas A&M (64.27% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)

Texas A&M (-7.5) Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: TBS

Missouri vs. Drake

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers Projected Winner: Missouri (55.47% win probability)

Missouri (55.47% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-6.5)

Missouri (-6.5) Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Date: March 20

March 20 TV Channel: truTV

St. John's vs. Omaha

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. No. 5 St. John's Red Storm

Omaha Mavericks vs. No. 5 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (87.03% win probability)

St. John's (87.03% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-18.5)

St. John's (-18.5) Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: CBS

Michigan vs. UCSD

Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines

UCSD Tritons vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: UCSD (56.54% win probability)

UCSD (56.54% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-2.5)

Michigan (-2.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: TBS

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington

Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (75.54% win probability)

Texas Tech (75.54% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-14.5)

Texas Tech (-14.5) Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: truTV

