Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 7

No. 19 UConn and No. 12 St. John's face off at 8 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Friday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Purdue vs. USC

Matchup: USC Trojans at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

USC Trojans at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (82.06% win probability)

Purdue (82.06% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-12.5)

Purdue (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 12 St. John's Red Storm at No. 19 UConn Huskies

No. 12 St. John's Red Storm at No. 19 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (54.33% win probability)

UConn (54.33% win probability) Spread: UConn (-2.5)

UConn (-2.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

