Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 4
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Tuesday, there are 10 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 12 St. John's and No. 11 Marquette at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to play out? Find out below.
Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.
St. John's vs. Marquette
- Matchup: No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 12 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (63.28% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-2.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Florida vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (82.31% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-12.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Iowa vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Winner: Purdue (63.19% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss (68.41% win probability)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-4.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
Houston vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 5 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (95.83% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-22.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Wisconsin vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (81.91% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-9.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
Auburn vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (85.07% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-16.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Texas Tech vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (79.86% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Winner: UCLA (57.25% win probability)
- Spread: UCLA (-2.5)
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
BYU vs. Arizona
- Matchup: No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at BYU Cougars
- Projected Winner: BYU (64.80% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-1.5)
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
