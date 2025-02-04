Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 4

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Tuesday, there are 10 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 12 St. John's and No. 11 Marquette at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.

St. John's vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 12 St. John's Red Storm

No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 12 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (63.28% win probability)

St. John's (63.28% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-2.5)

St. John's (-2.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (82.31% win probability)

Florida (82.31% win probability) Spread: Florida (-12.5)

Florida (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

Iowa vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Winner: Purdue (63.19% win probability)

Purdue (63.19% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: Peacock

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (68.41% win probability)

Ole Miss (68.41% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Ole Miss (-4.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Houston vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 5 Houston Cougars

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 5 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (95.83% win probability)

Houston (95.83% win probability) Spread: Houston (-22.5)

Houston (-22.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (81.91% win probability)

Wisconsin (81.91% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-9.5)

Wisconsin (-9.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: Peacock

Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (85.07% win probability)

Auburn (85.07% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-16.5)

Auburn (-16.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas Tech vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Baylor Bears at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (79.86% win probability)

Texas Tech (79.86% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)

Texas Tech (-8.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at UCLA Bruins

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at UCLA Bruins Projected Winner: UCLA (57.25% win probability)

UCLA (57.25% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-2.5)

UCLA (-2.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: Peacock

BYU vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at BYU Cougars

No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at BYU Cougars Projected Winner: BYU (64.80% win probability)

BYU (64.80% win probability) Spread: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

