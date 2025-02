Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 25

A matchup between No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State at 9 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which includes nine games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, keep reading.

Miami (FL) vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes Projected Winner: Duke (93.86% win probability)

Duke (93.86% win probability) Spread: Duke (-23.5)

Duke (-23.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Marquette vs. Providence

Matchup: Providence Friars at No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles

Providence Friars at No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (85.46% win probability)

Marquette (85.46% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-12.5)

Marquette (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Georgia vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: Florida (62.42% win probability)

Florida (62.42% win probability) Spread: Florida (-7.5)

Florida (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner: Iowa State (83.43% win probability)

Iowa State (83.43% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-10.5)

Iowa State (-10.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

Missouri vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers Projected Winner: Missouri (89.64% win probability)

Missouri (89.64% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-13.5)

Missouri (-13.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 19 Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Winner: Louisville (86.06% win probability)

Louisville (86.06% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-10.5)

Louisville (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ACC Network

Wisconsin vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Washington Huskies at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (92.47% win probability)

Wisconsin (92.47% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-15.5)

Wisconsin (-15.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: Peacock

LSU vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers Projected Winner: Tennessee (78.79% win probability)

Tennessee (78.79% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-10.5)

Tennessee (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (73.50% win probability)

Alabama (73.50% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-7.5)

Alabama (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

