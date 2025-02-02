NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 2
On Sunday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 16 Oregon and Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.
Prior to today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Illinois vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (74.87% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- TV Channel: CBS
Rice vs. Memphis
- Matchup: No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls
- Projected Winner: Memphis (71.17% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-10.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Oregon vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: Oregon (74.40% win probability)
- Spread: Oregon (-6.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- TV Channel: BTN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
