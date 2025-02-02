Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 2

On Sunday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 16 Oregon and Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

Prior to today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Illinois vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (74.87% win probability)

Illinois (74.87% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-6.5)

Illinois (-6.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 2

February 2 TV Channel: CBS

Rice vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls Projected Winner: Memphis (71.17% win probability)

Memphis (71.17% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-10.5)

Memphis (-10.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: February 2

February 2 TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (74.40% win probability)

Oregon (74.40% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-6.5)

Oregon (-6.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: February 3

February 3 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

