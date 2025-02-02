FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Sunday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 16 Oregon and Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

Prior to today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Illinois vs. Ohio State

  • Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (74.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 2
  • TV Channel: CBS

Rice vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (71.17% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-10.5)
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Nebraska

  • Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Oregon (74.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Oregon (-6.5)
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 3
  • TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

