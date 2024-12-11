Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 11

On Wednesday, there are two games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a game between No. 5 Kentucky and Colgate at 8:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game below.

Here are the betting odds to break down ahead of Wednesday in college basketball.

Kentucky vs. Colgate

Matchup: Colgate Raiders at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

Colgate Raiders at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (90.77% win probability)

Kentucky (90.77% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-30.5)

Kentucky (-30.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 12

December 12 TV Channel: ESPN2

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs

Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs Projected Winner: San Diego State (90.18% win probability)

San Diego State (90.18% win probability) Spread: San Diego State (-14.5)

San Diego State (-14.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 12

December 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

