NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 11
On Wednesday, there are two games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a game between No. 5 Kentucky and Colgate at 8:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game below.
Here are the betting odds to break down ahead of Wednesday in college basketball.
Kentucky vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (90.77% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-30.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- TV Channel: ESPN2
San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Winner: San Diego State (90.18% win probability)
- Spread: San Diego State (-14.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
