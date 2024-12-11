FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 11

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 11

On Wednesday, there are two games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a game between No. 5 Kentucky and Colgate at 8:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game below.

Here are the betting odds to break down ahead of Wednesday in college basketball.

Kentucky vs. Colgate

  • Matchup: Colgate Raiders at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (90.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-30.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist

  • Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs
  • Projected Winner: San Diego State (90.18% win probability)
  • Spread: San Diego State (-14.5)
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

