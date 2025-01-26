FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 26

No. 17 Illinois and Northwestern face off at 3:00 PM ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

To gain an edge prior to today's college basketball, see our betting preview below.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

  • Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers
  • Projected Winner: Wisconsin (80.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Wisconsin (-7.5)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 26
  • TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Wisconsin vs. Nebraska with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup