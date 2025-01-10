NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 10
On Friday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between Maryland and No. 22 UCLA at 8:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.
Check out our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.
Maryland vs. UCLA
- Matchup: No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner: Maryland (71.44% win probability)
- Spread: Maryland (-4.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: FOX
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
