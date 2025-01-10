FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 10

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 10

On Friday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between Maryland and No. 22 UCLA at 8:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

Check out our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Maryland vs. UCLA

  • Matchup: No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Maryland Terrapins
  • Projected Winner: Maryland (71.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Maryland (-4.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 11
  • TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

