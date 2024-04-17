Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA postseason!

This will be the Cavaliers second playoff appearance in a row. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell leads the team with the most points per game for this season, with 26.6 per game.

Here's what to know about the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Cavaliers ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 48-34 record, which was good enough to finish as the 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 4 seed faces the 5 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Cleveland Cavaliers Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 4 seed, the Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Cavaliers) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Magic) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Cavaliers win this series and advance, they would face either the Boston Celtics or the undetermined 8 seed in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Cleveland Cavaliers First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 vs Orlando 1:00 PM ESPN Mon, Apr 22 vs Orlando 7:00 PM NBA TV Thu, Apr 25 @ Orlando 7:00 PM NBA TV Sat, Apr 27 @ Orlando 1:00 PM TNT Tue, Apr 30 vs Orlando TBD Fri, May 3 @ Orlando TBD Sun, May 5 vs Orlando TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +165 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Milwaukee Bucks +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 View Full Table

