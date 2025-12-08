Clemson vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Pinstripe Bowl 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Clemson Tigers taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Clemson vs Penn State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-113) | Penn State: (-106)

Clemson: (-113) | Penn State: (-106) Spread: Clemson: -1.5 (-105) | Penn State: +1.5 (-115)

Clemson: -1.5 (-105) | Penn State: +1.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Clemson vs Penn State Betting Trends

Clemson is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Clemson is 3-7.

There have been five Clemson games (of 12) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, Penn State is 4-8-0 this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Penn State has two wins ATS (2-1).

Of 12 Penn State games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

Clemson vs Penn State Point Spread

Penn State is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-115 odds), and Clemson, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Clemson vs Penn State Over/Under

The over/under for the Clemson versus Penn State matchup on Dec. 27 has been set at 48.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Clemson vs Penn State Moneyline

The Clemson vs Penn State moneyline has Clemson as a -113 favorite, while Penn State is a -106 underdog.

Clemson vs. Penn State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 28.7 62 20.4 28 52.4 12 Penn State 31.8 37 21.4 37 49.9 12

Clemson vs. Penn State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Stadium: Yankee Stadium

