Clemson vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Clemson Tigers (16-3, 6-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a 12-game home win streak when they square off against the NC State Wolfpack (12-6, 3-2 ACC) on January 20, 2026 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (74.6%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Clemson-NC State spread (Clemson -3.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Clemson vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together a 12-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

NC State is 9-9-0 ATS this season.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than NC State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games, the Tigers sport a worse record against the spread (6-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-1-0).

The Wolfpack's winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .444 (8-10-0). On the road, it was .182 (2-9-0).

Clemson has covered the spread in every conference game this season.

NC State has won twice against the spread in ACC play this season.

Clemson vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been victorious in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have been a -192 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

NC State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Wolfpack have played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 65.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Clemson was the 112th-ranked team in college basketball (76.1 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 27th (65.8 points allowed per game).

Clemson grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29.8 boards last year, ranking 156th and 90th, respectively, in college basketball.

Clemson was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

Clemson was 79th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.1) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last year.

With 69.6 points per game on offense, NC State ranked 294th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 70.4 points per contest, which ranked 126th in college basketball.

Last season NC State averaged 29.6 rebounds per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest (287th-ranked).

NC State dished out 12.5 assists per game, which ranked them 260th in the country.

NC State forced 11.5 turnovers per game last year (153rd-ranked in college basketball), but it committed only 9.1 turnovers per game (12th-best).

