Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (89.5 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Hubbard, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Chuba Hubbard Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.32

71.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.82

17.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 28.6 fantasy points this season (14.3 per game), Hubbard is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 41st among all players.

In two games this year, Hubbard has amassed 28.6 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 95 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 26 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 71 yards on eight receptions (11 targets) with two TDs.

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Hubbard put up 13.7 fantasy points, toting the ball 10 times for 38 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one TD with five receptions for 39 yardswith one score as a receiver.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Atlanta has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

