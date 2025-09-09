Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard will be up against the team with last season's 20th-ranked run defense, the Arizona Cardinals (126.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Hubbard's next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Chuba Hubbard Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.94

65.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.32

19.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard 2024 Fantasy Performance

Hubbard was 13th at his position, and 35th overall, with 198.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Hubbard had 57 rushing yards on 16 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 32 receiving yards on three catches (five targets) with one TD, ending up with 14.9 fantasy points.

In Week 16 last year versus the Arizona Cardinals, Hubbard posted a season-high of 28.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: 25 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Hubbard finished with 22.9 points (21 carries, 114 yards; 5 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD) in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hubbard accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 14 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Hubbard had 2.3 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 43 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last season, Arizona allowed only two quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Cardinals last year.

Against Arizona last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Cardinals last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Arizona last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Cardinals last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Arizona allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

On the ground, five players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

In terms of run defense, Arizona gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Five players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Cardinals last year.

Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard?