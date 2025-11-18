Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the San Francisco 49ers and their 12th-ranked rushing defense (103.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Chuba Hubbard Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.79

28.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.76

4.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 64.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.1 per game), Hubbard is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 148th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Hubbard has amassed 6.0 fantasy points (2.0 per game) as he's rushed for 52 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 12 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with eight yards on two grabs (five targets).

Hubbard has put up 20.9 fantasy points (4.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 117 yards and scoring one touchdown on 38 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 32 yards on four grabs (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, when he posted 14.9 fantasy points with three receptions (on five targets) for 32 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard had his worst game of the season in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, when he put up just 1.5 fantasy points (3 carries, 14 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed seven players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus San Francisco this season.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the 49ers this year.

