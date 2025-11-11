Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Running back Chuba Hubbard faces a matchup versus the 29th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (146.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Hubbard for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Chuba Hubbard Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.65

29.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.26

3.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hubbard is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (140th overall), putting up 61.2 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Hubbard has generated 12.6 fantasy points (4.2 per game) as he's rushed for 65 yards and scored one touchdown on 20 carries.

Hubbard has delivered 25.0 total fantasy points (5.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 44 times for 145 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 45 yards on six receptions (nine targets).

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he went off for three catches and 32 receiving yards with one touchdown (14.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Chuba Hubbard disappointed his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints last week, when he mustered only 1.5 fantasy points (3 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

