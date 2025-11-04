Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard will be up against the 24th-ranked tun defense of the New Orleans Saints (129.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Hubbard for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Chuba Hubbard Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.41

31.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Hubbard has produced 59.7 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), which ranks him 30th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 125 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hubbard has picked up 16.6 fantasy points (5.5 per game), running for 82 yards and scoring one touchdown on 31 carries. He has also contributed 24 yards on two catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hubbard has 31.1 total fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 58 times for 204 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 47 yards on seven catches (11 targets).

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, when he collected 14.9 fantasy points with 57 rushing yards on 16 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on five targets) for 32 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Chuba Hubbard disappointed his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers last week, when he mustered only 1.7 fantasy points (5 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New Orleans has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

