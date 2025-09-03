Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose rushing defense was ranked 25th in the NFL last year (132.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Hubbard a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Chuba Hubbard Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.01

70.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.52

14.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 13th at his position and 35th overall, Hubbard picked up 198.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game) last year.

Hubbard accumulated 28.5 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Hubbard picked up 22.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 114 yards; 5 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD.

Hubbard picked up 1.4 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 14 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 13 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Hubbard had 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 43 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Against Jacksonville last season, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jaguars gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Jaguars gave up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Jacksonville last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Jaguars gave up a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, five players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jaguars last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Jaguars last year.

